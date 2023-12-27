ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ECDA is 6.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ECDA was 212.18K shares.

ECDA) stock’s latest price update

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.82 in comparison to its previous close of 1.70, however, the company has experienced a -12.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ECDA’s Market Performance

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has seen a -12.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -85.54% decline in the past month and a -84.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 38.14% for ECDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -74.89% for ECDA’s stock, with a -84.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ECDA Trading at -82.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.76%, as shares sank -85.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECDA fell by -12.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.7153. In addition, ECD Automotive Design Inc saw -84.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECDA

The total capital return value is set at -0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.02. Equity return is now at value 0.08, with 0.07 for asset returns.

Based on ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.