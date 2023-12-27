Ebang International Holdings Inc’s (EBON) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EBON stock has gone up by 135.81%, with a monthly gain of 145.77% and a quarterly surge of 127.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.58% for Ebang International Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 111.76% for EBON’s stock, with a 138.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for EBON is 4.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of EBON was 30.87K shares.

EBON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) has jumped by 34.13 compared to previous close of 13.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 135.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-07-18 that Several crypto-related stocks and funds have staged a spectacular rally this year, outperforming major cryptocurrencies, despite U.S. regulators’ ongoing scrutiny of the industry.

EBON Trading at 128.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.26%, as shares surge +149.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON rose by +135.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +197.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc saw 499.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.47 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebang International Holdings Inc stands at -135.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.71. Equity return is now at value -12.59, with -11.86 for asset returns.

Based on Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON), the company’s capital structure generated 2.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.