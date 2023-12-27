DZS Inc (DZSI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DZSI is 21.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DZSI on December 27, 2023 was 188.79K shares.

DZSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DZS Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI) has dropped by -11.06 compared to previous close of 2.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation, fiber densification and 5G rollout should help the Zacks Communication – Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. ATEX, BAND and DZSI are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud networks.

DZSI’s Market Performance

DZSI’s stock has risen by 23.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.28% and a quarterly drop of -18.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.87% for DZS Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.77% for DZSI’s stock, with a -52.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DZSI Trading at 24.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DZSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.60%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DZSI rose by +23.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.54. In addition, DZS Inc saw -85.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DZSI starting from Kawecki Misty Dawn, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Feb 23. After this action, Kawecki Misty Dawn now owns 22,107 shares of DZS Inc, valued at $27,100 using the latest closing price.

VOGT CHARLES D, the President & CEO of DZS Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $10.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that VOGT CHARLES D is holding 83,705 shares at $219,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DZSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for DZS Inc stands at -9.96. The total capital return value is set at -14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.11. Equity return is now at value -39.81, with -16.69 for asset returns.

Based on DZS Inc (DZSI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.95. Total debt to assets is 12.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DZS Inc (DZSI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.