Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DNB is 259.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of DNB was 2.93M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) has increased by 0.17 when compared to last closing price of 11.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Increase in demand for risk mitigation, cost reduction and productivity improvement solutions is likely to help the Zacks Business – Information Services industry prosper. SPGI, VRSK and DNB are well-poised to benefit from this surge.

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB’s stock has risen by 3.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.84% and a quarterly rise of 18.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.79% for DNB’s stock, with a 10.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNB Trading at 16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.08. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc saw -3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, who sale 13,396,742 shares at the price of $9.51 back on Nov 07. After this action, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC now owns 22,525,103 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, valued at $127,429,810 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sale 13,396,742 shares at $9.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 22,525,103 shares at $127,429,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.75, with -0.28 for asset returns.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 38.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.