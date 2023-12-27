DSS Inc (DSS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

DSS Inc (AMEX: DSS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.91 in relation to its previous close of 0.13. However, the company has experienced a -7.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-04-17 that Company to Highlight Strong Revenue Growth and Planned Spinoffs to DSS Shareholders Company to Highlight Strong Revenue Growth and Planned Spinoffs to DSS Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in DSS Inc (AMEX: DSS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DSS is 1.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DSS is 57.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On December 27, 2023, DSS’s average trading volume was 247.55K shares.

DSS’s Market Performance

DSS’s stock has seen a -7.77% decrease for the week, with a -17.31% drop in the past month and a -35.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.98% for DSS Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.01% for DSS stock, with a simple moving average of -41.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for DSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DSS Trading at -18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares sank -14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSS fell by -7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1322. In addition, DSS Inc saw -21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.59 for the present operating margin

+18.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for DSS Inc stands at -163.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.80. Equity return is now at value -25.54, with -18.56 for asset returns.

Based on DSS Inc (DSS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.09. Total debt to assets is 20.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DSS Inc (DSS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.