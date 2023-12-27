DoorDash Inc (DASH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for DASH is 270.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DASH on December 27, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DASH) stock’s latest price update

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 100.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-12-21 that Doordash cut workers checks ranging from $100 to as much as $8,000 after they were kicked off of the app earlier this year, according to a worker advocacy group.

DASH’s Market Performance

DoorDash Inc (DASH) has seen a -2.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.45% gain in the past month and a 33.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for DASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for DASH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DASH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DASH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DASH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DASH Trading at 11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DASH fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.02. In addition, DoorDash Inc saw 104.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DASH starting from Xu Tony, who sale 132,300 shares at the price of $101.07 back on Dec 12. After this action, Xu Tony now owns 0 shares of DoorDash Inc, valued at $13,372,144 using the latest closing price.

Sherringham Tia, the General Counsel and Secretary of DoorDash Inc, sale 42,423 shares at $100.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Sherringham Tia is holding 219,140 shares at $4,243,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.61 for the present operating margin

+39.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoorDash Inc stands at -20.74. The total capital return value is set at -15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.29. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -10.67 for asset returns.

Based on DoorDash Inc (DASH), the company’s capital structure generated 7.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.03. Total debt to assets is 5.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DoorDash Inc (DASH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.