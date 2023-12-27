Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) has jumped by 0.64 compared to previous close of 132.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The possibility of a mild recession, rising fears of an economic slowdown and significant debt levels are some possible headwinds that could dampen the prospects of the economy in 2024. Look into funds to benefit from such a situation.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is 15.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DG is 0.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dollar General Corp. (DG) is $135.30, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for DG is 218.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On December 27, 2023, DG’s average trading volume was 3.58M shares.

DG’s Market Performance

DG stock saw an increase of 5.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.04% and a quarterly increase of 25.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Dollar General Corp. (DG).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.43% for DG’s stock, with a -17.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $102 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DG Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.27. In addition, Dollar General Corp. saw -45.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from Wenkoff Carman R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $106.25 back on Sep 29. After this action, Wenkoff Carman R now owns 30,966 shares of Dollar General Corp., valued at $212,500 using the latest closing price.

CALBERT MICHAEL M, the Director of Dollar General Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $155.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CALBERT MICHAEL M is holding 6,000 shares at $932,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corp. stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 30.59, with 6.43 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corp. (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dollar General Corp. (DG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.