Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOGZ is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DOGZ is 1.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On December 27, 2023, DOGZ’s average trading volume was 5.54K shares.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.69 in comparison to its previous close of 3.37, however, the company has experienced a 20.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-06 that It’s a crazy ride right now, but for those of you looking for some high-risk, high-reward prospects, these penny stocks should fit the bill. The post 6 A-Rated Penny Stocks to Buy In May appeared first on InvestorPlace.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has experienced a 20.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.39% rise in the past month, and a -57.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for DOGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.15% for DOGZ’s stock, with a -66.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at -10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +27.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ rose by +20.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Dogness (International) Corp saw -79.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.30 for the present operating margin

+20.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corp stands at -40.95. The total capital return value is set at -9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.89. Equity return is now at value -8.75, with -7.25 for asset returns.

Based on Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 24.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.40. Total debt to assets is 18.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.