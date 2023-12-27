Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) has gone up by 37.50% for the week, with a 52.55% rise in the past month and a 133.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.10% for DGHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.66% for DGHI’s stock, with a 41.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DGHI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 4.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DGHI is 23.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DGHI on December 27, 2023 was 122.00K shares.

DGHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DGHI) has jumped by 15.47 compared to previous close of 1.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-10 that Digihost is a no-debt bitcoin miner trading below book value. The discount to book is probably justified given no meaningful HODL stack to speak of and declining BTC production.

DGHI Trading at 54.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares surge +48.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGHI rose by +37.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5300. In addition, Digihost Technology Inc saw 480.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DGHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.63 for the present operating margin

-28.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digihost Technology Inc stands at +17.90. The total capital return value is set at -25.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.33. Equity return is now at value -48.05, with -40.62 for asset returns.

Based on Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.93. Total debt to assets is 2.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digihost Technology Inc (DGHI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.