DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DHT is -0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DHT is $12.92, which is $2.76 above the current price. The public float for DHT is 135.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on December 27, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DHT) stock’s latest price update

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.15 in relation to its previous close of 10.49. However, the company has experienced a -0.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Dividend growth stocks can provide reliable cash flows and long-term wealth to income investors. In this monthly publication, we screen dividend stocks based on safety, growth, and consistency, which are important for income investors. The five dividend stocks we are touching on today are Altria, Philip Morris International, Manulife Financial Corp., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and NETSTREIT Corp.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has experienced a -0.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.59% drop in the past month, and a 1.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for DHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.81% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of 6.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHT Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 18.49, with 12.69 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.27. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.