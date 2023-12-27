Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DADA is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DADA is 254.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DADA on December 27, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

The stock price of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) has surged by 5.89 when compared to previous closing price of 3.31, but the company has seen a 11.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Dong – Head of IR Jeff He – President Beck Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Ronald Keung – Goldman Sachs Thomas Chong – Jefferies Alicia Yap – Citi Lei Zhang – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Wei Xiong – UBS Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Dada’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA’s stock has risen by 11.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.50% and a quarterly drop of -18.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.50% for DADA’s stock, with a -33.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DADA Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR saw -49.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.92 for the present operating margin

+37.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stands at -21.44. The total capital return value is set at -40.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.02. Equity return is now at value -15.08, with -11.72 for asset returns.

Based on Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.