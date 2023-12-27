CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (GDTC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (GDTC) has gone up by 52.28% for the week, with a 33.71% rise in the past month and a 33.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.59% for GDTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.70% for GDTC’s stock, with a 39.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: GDTC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDTC is 4.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GDTC was 6.90K shares.

GDTC) stock’s latest price update

CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: GDTC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.20 compared to its previous closing price of 4.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 52.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-14 that SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC) (“CytoMed” or “Company”), a Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its proprietary technologies to develop novel donor-derived cell-based allogeneic immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, today announced it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company’s 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 7 th, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which CytoMed Therapeutics will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

GDTC Trading at 33.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.01%, as shares surge +35.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDTC rose by +52.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd saw 23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDTC

The total capital return value is set at -42.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.27. Equity return is now at value -58.03, with -45.03 for asset returns.

Based on CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (GDTC), the company’s capital structure generated 718.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.79. Total debt to assets is 80.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd (GDTC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.