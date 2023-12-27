CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)’s stock price has increased by 2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 4.08. However, the company has seen a 1.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Sarah Fakih – VP, Corporate Communications and IR Alexander Zehnder – CEO Pierre Kemula – CFO Myriam Mendila – CDO Marcus Dalton – Head, Intellectual Property Conference Call Participants Evan Wang – Guggenheim Ellie Merle – UBS Eun Yang – Jefferies Charlie Yang – Bank of America Operator Greetings and welcome to the CureVac Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2023 Business Update.

Is It Worth Investing in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CVAC is 91.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVAC on December 27, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

CVAC’s Market Performance

CVAC stock saw a decrease of 1.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for CureVac N.V. (CVAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.91% for CVAC stock, with a simple moving average of -45.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVAC Trading at -21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares sank -23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw -30.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-424.38 for the present operating margin

-203.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -369.37. The total capital return value is set at -42.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.85. Equity return is now at value -51.09, with -35.79 for asset returns.

Based on CureVac N.V. (CVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.31. Total debt to assets is 4.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.