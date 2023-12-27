Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, CPG stock has gone up by 4.96%, with a monthly gain of 2.56% and a quarterly plunge of -11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.35% for CPG’s stock, with a -2.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPG is 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CPG is $14.26, which is $3.47 above the current price. The public float for CPG is 616.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPG on December 27, 2023 was 4.29M shares.

CPG) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 7.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Crescent Point Energy management completed the Hammerhead acquisition to improve company finances and grow more cheaply than organic growth. The value of 2P reserves comes for free. Crescent Point Energy faced financial stress due to debt and drop in cash flow when oil prices dropped back in 2015. It’s now a far better company. Management is prioritizing debt payment and making accretive acquisitions like the Hammerhead acquisition to improve the company’s financial situation and future prospects.

CPG Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp stands at +37.15. The total capital return value is set at 25.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return is now at value 1.08, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.