Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Stock Sees a0.50 Increase

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has gone up by 1.49% for the week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month and a -1.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for CTRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for CTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) is above average at 8.95x. The 36-month beta value for CTRA is also noteworthy at 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CTRA is $32.36, which is $6.45 above than the current price. The public float for CTRA is 738.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume of CTRA on December 27, 2023 was 6.67M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has increased by 0.50 when compared to last closing price of 25.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Considering the uncertainties in the natural gas market, our recommendation is to concentrate on companies with strong fundamentals, such as RRC, CTRA and LNG.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.41. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc saw 7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DINGES DAN O, who sale 68,275 shares at the price of $27.22 back on Sep 27. After this action, DINGES DAN O now owns 3,152,392 shares of Coterra Energy Inc, valued at $1,858,446 using the latest closing price.

DINGES DAN O, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc, sale 81,725 shares at $26.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that DINGES DAN O is holding 3,220,667 shares at $2,173,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 11.09 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.