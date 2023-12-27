Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by analysts is $656.48, which is -$18.14 below the current market price. The public float for COST is 441.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of COST was 2.10M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST)’s stock price has plunge by 0.45relation to previous closing price of 671.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-12-26 that 2 blue chip stocks for your 2024 watchlist.

COST’s Market Performance

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has experienced a -0.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.08% rise in the past month, and a 22.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for COST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.59% for COST’s stock, with a 24.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $620 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COST Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $631.04. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 47.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from GALANTI RICHARD A, who sale 1,112 shares at the price of $680.21 back on Dec 19. After this action, GALANTI RICHARD A now owns 24,300 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $756,248 using the latest closing price.

GALANTI RICHARD A, the Executive VP and CFO of Costco Wholesale Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $566.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that GALANTI RICHARD A is holding 25,412 shares at $1,132,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.35 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at +2.60. The total capital return value is set at 23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.31. Equity return is now at value 27.37, with 9.33 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 42.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.60. Total debt to assets is 15.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.07 and the total asset turnover is 3.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.