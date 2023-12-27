Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.39relation to previous closing price of 48.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Here is how Copart, Inc. (CPRT) and Braze, Inc. (BRZE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Right Now?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is $53.01, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 870.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPRT on December 27, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

CPRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has seen a 0.55% increase in the past week, with a -3.56% drop in the past month, and a 14.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for CPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $51 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRT Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.98. In addition, Copart, Inc. saw 60.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from JOHNSON WILLIS J, who sale 100,765 shares at the price of $49.83 back on Dec 01. After this action, JOHNSON WILLIS J now owns 50,681,963 shares of Copart, Inc., valued at $5,021,120 using the latest closing price.

FISHER STEPHEN, the Director of Copart, Inc., sale 160,000 shares at $45.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that FISHER STEPHEN is holding 0 shares at $7,310,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.42 for the present operating margin

+44.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart, Inc. stands at +31.99. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.90. Equity return is now at value 23.52, with 20.49 for asset returns.

Based on Copart, Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.