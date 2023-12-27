Conoco Phillips (COP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) is 13.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COP is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Conoco Phillips (COP) is $137.99, which is $18.97 above the current market price. The public float for COP is 1.19B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On December 27, 2023, COP’s average trading volume was 5.93M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

COP) stock’s latest price update

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP)’s stock price has plunge by 1.16relation to previous closing price of 117.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The latest announcement marks the official approval for ConocoPhillips (COP) to proceed with the development until it reaches the stage of producing the first oil.

COP’s Market Performance

Conoco Phillips (COP) has seen a 3.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.06% gain in the past month and a -0.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.28% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.05% for the last 200 days.

COP Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.35. In addition, Conoco Phillips saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from LEACH TIMOTHY A, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $114.64 back on Nov 09. After this action, LEACH TIMOTHY A now owns 578,748 shares of Conoco Phillips, valued at $5,044,200 using the latest closing price.

LUNDQUIST ANDREW D, the Senior Vice President of Conoco Phillips, sale 30,800 shares at $123.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that LUNDQUIST ANDREW D is holding 5,937 shares at $3,813,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conoco Phillips stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.82. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 11.86 for asset returns.

Based on Conoco Phillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 18.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Conoco Phillips (COP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.