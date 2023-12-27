Cloudflare Inc’s (NET) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Cloudflare Inc (NET) has gone down by -0.16% for the week, with a 15.45% rise in the past month and a 41.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.20% for NET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for NET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for NET is 292.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NET on December 27, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

NET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) has dropped by -0.45 compared to previous close of 85.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-26 that While Nvidia was the big winner for investors this year in the generative AI boom, other tech stocks have also gotten a boost

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NET stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for NET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NET in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $75 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NET Trading at 20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.12. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw 88.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from Ledbetter Carl, who sale 30,384 shares at the price of $84.59 back on Dec 20. After this action, Ledbetter Carl now owns 1,597,167 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $2,570,069 using the latest closing price.

Ledbetter Carl, the Director of Cloudflare Inc, sale 4,296 shares at $86.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Ledbetter Carl is holding 1,627,551 shares at $372,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.51 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -19.83. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -31.24, with -7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 252.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.65. Total debt to assets is 60.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.