Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a 33.75% gain in the past month, and a -1.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.10% for CTRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.15% for CTRM’s stock, with a -14.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 0.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRM is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTRM is 96.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On December 27, 2023, CTRM’s average trading volume was 528.61K shares.

CTRM) stock’s latest price update

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.87 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a 0.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-06 that While current dry bulk shipping charter rates are nothing to write home about, leading containership lessors Costamare and Danaos Corporation recently made moves to enter the space. Castor Maritime recently joined Danaos Corporation by taking a significant stake in competitor Eagle Bulk Shipping. I believe shareholders would have been way better off if Castor Maritime had repurchased its own common shares at the current 90%+ discount to net asset value.

CTRM Trading at 14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +35.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4017. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.14 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc stands at +45.23. The total capital return value is set at 23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47. Equity return is now at value 6.92, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.76. Total debt to assets is 23.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.