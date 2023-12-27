Carnival plc ADR (CUK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUK is 2.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CUK is $14.69, which is $1.5 above the current price. The public float for CUK is 146.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUK on December 27, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

CUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) has dropped by -1.80 compared to previous close of 17.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CUK’s Market Performance

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has seen a 1.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.68% gain in the past month and a 36.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for CUK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for CUK’s stock, with a 36.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUK Trading at 29.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +29.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.83. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 135.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 378,368 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival plc ADR, purchase 350,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 961,238 shares at $4,544,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+22.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival plc ADR stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -1.06, with -0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival plc ADR (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 463.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.25. Total debt to assets is 64.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 430.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.