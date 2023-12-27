Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for CRBU is 72.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.65% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CRBU was 1.53M shares.

The stock of Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) has decreased by -3.49 when compared to last closing price of 6.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Gene editing stocks have received a lot of attention throughout 2023. The intense focus on gene editing therapies and CRISPR technology is likely only to increase moving forward: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just approved the world’s first medicine employing CRISPR technology.

CRBU’s Market Performance

CRBU’s stock has fallen by -4.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.39% and a quarterly rise of 26.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.06% for Caribou Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for CRBU’s stock, with a 14.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRBU Trading at 19.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBU fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Caribou Biosciences Inc saw -5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBU starting from Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir, who sale 5,627 shares at the price of $6.31 back on Jan 19. After this action, Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir now owns 59,373 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc, valued at $35,506 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-768.17 for the present operating margin

+73.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caribou Biosciences Inc stands at -717.79. The total capital return value is set at -29.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.79. Equity return is now at value -26.18, with -22.08 for asset returns.

Based on Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU), the company’s capital structure generated 9.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.44. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.