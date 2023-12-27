CareCloud Inc (CCLD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCLD is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCLD is 8.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On December 27, 2023, CCLD’s average trading volume was 63.70K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CCLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ: CCLD) has increased by 14.65 when compared to last closing price of 1.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 133.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Nathalie Garcia – General Counsel Hadi Chaudhry – Chief Executive Officer President & Director Larry Steenvoorden – Chief Financial Officer Mahmud Haq – Founder & Executive Chairman Dwight Garvin – Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, medSR Karl Johnson – President, CareCloud Force Conference Call Participants Jeffrey Cohen – Ladenburg Thalmann Neil Chatterji – B Riley Allen Klee – Maxim Group Operator Welcome to the CareCloud Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

CCLD’s Market Performance

CCLD’s stock has risen by 133.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 71.43% and a quarterly rise of 68.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.96% for CareCloud Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 78.66% for CCLD’s stock, with a -18.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCLD Trading at 74.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.83%, as shares surge +68.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLD rose by +133.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0440. In addition, CareCloud Inc saw -35.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLD starting from HAQ MAHMUD UL, who purchase 217,824 shares at the price of $1.57 back on Dec 22. After this action, HAQ MAHMUD UL now owns 5,002,020 shares of CareCloud Inc, valued at $341,984 using the latest closing price.

HAQ MAHMUD UL, the Executive Chairman of CareCloud Inc, purchase 132,500 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that HAQ MAHMUD UL is holding 4,784,196 shares at $157,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareCloud Inc stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value -4.69, with -3.49 for asset returns.

Based on CareCloud Inc (CCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 13.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.96. Total debt to assets is 10.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CareCloud Inc (CCLD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.