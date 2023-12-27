Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is 23.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CP is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CP is 931.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On December 27, 2023, CP’s average trading volume was 2.42M shares.

The stock price of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has dropped by -0.01 compared to previous close of 79.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-26 that On 12/28/23, Illinois Tool Works, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Deere will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Illinois Tool Works, will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 1/11/24, Canadian Pacific Kansas City will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/29/24, and Deere will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 2/8/24.

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a 4.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.07% gain in the past month and a 6.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for CP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.62% for CP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $77 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.02. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 10.66, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.