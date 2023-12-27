Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, CNQ stock has gone up by 6.68%, with a monthly gain of 3.41% and a quarterly surge of 4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for CNQ’s stock, with a 12.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) is above average at 14.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) is $97.92, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for CNQ is 1.06B, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNQ on December 27, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has increased by 3.54 when compared to last closing price of 65.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Following a careful analysis of the Zacks Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – Canadian industry, we advise focusing on companies like CNQ and OVV.

CNQ Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.47. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw 21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 18.53, with 9.37 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.