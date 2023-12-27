Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 43.00. However, the company has seen a -1.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Campbell Soup’s (CPB) focus on maintaining competitive pricing, sustaining marketing and innovation initiatives and adhering to a balanced spending approach bodes well amid industry woes.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) is above average at 16.22x. The 36-month beta value for CPB is also noteworthy at 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CPB is $45.15, which is $2.17 above than the current price. The public float for CPB is 196.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. The average trading volume of CPB on December 27, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

The stock of Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has seen a -1.78% decrease in the past week, with a 4.45% rise in the past month, and a 2.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for CPB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for CPB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $47 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPB Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.63. In addition, Campbell Soup Co. saw -24.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Sanzio Anthony, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $44.31 back on Dec 12. After this action, Sanzio Anthony now owns 14,238 shares of Campbell Soup Co., valued at $132,930 using the latest closing price.

Polomski Stanley, the Senior VP and Controller of Campbell Soup Co., sale 8,000 shares at $43.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Polomski Stanley is holding 33,162 shares at $346,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Co. stands at +9.17. The total capital return value is set at 16.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 22.02, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 135.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.57. Total debt to assets is 41.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.