BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BZFD is also noteworthy at 2.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BZFD is 49.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume of BZFD on December 27, 2023 was 252.97K shares.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.23 in relation to its previous close of 0.31. However, the company has experienced a -7.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-24 that First published on 8 May, the below article took a deep dive into the downfall of BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed was once the empty-calorie, sugary glue that held the internet together. In many ways, BuzzFeed was the perfect name for the peddler of inoffensive listicles and memes; there was a certain endorphin rush associated with coming across the perfect top-10 list for you.

BZFD’s Market Performance

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) has seen a -7.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.27% decline in the past month and a -14.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.60% for BZFD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.59% for BZFD’s stock, with a -48.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BZFD Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3091. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc saw -59.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from Johnson John S. III, who sale 46,287 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Sep 19. After this action, Johnson John S. III now owns 4,905,779 shares of BuzzFeed Inc, valued at $15,872 using the latest closing price.

Johnson John S. III, the Member of 10% Group of BuzzFeed Inc, sale 36,749 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Johnson John S. III is holding 4,952,066 shares at $13,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Equity return is now at value -88.59, with -34.88 for asset returns.

Based on BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD), the company’s capital structure generated 2,190.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.