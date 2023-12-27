Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 34.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVGO is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is $1076.80, which is -$55.09 below the current market price. The public float for AVGO is 458.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On December 27, 2023, AVGO’s average trading volume was 3.12M shares.

AVGO) stock’s latest price update

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1121.98. However, the company has seen a -1.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-23 that Artificial intelligence has attracted plenty of attention as new tools challenge our abilities. AI tools allow businesses to make better product recommendations and enhance productivity.

AVGO’s Market Performance

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has seen a -1.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.63% gain in the past month and a 38.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for AVGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.11% for AVGO’s stock, with a 37.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1100 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVGO Trading at 19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +19.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,027.79. In addition, Broadcom Inc saw 102.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from TAN HOCK E, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1122.46 back on Dec 21. After this action, TAN HOCK E now owns 209,796 shares of Broadcom Inc, valued at $22,449,113 using the latest closing price.

HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, the Director of Broadcom Inc, sale 800 shares at $1140.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W is holding 810 shares at $912,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.94 for the present operating margin

+65.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc stands at +39.31. The total capital return value is set at 26.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 60.31, with 19.28 for asset returns.

Based on Broadcom Inc (AVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 165.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.30. Total debt to assets is 54.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.