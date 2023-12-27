BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRFS is $13.08, which is -$0.24 below the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 1.68B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for BRFS on December 27, 2023 was 4.65M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 2.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has experienced a 1.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 43.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for BRFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 46.89% for the last 200 days.

BRFS Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, BRF S.A. ADR saw 79.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -28.81, with -6.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.