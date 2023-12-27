Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, BCRX stock has gone up by 0.16%, with a monthly gain of 10.14% and a quarterly plunge of -17.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.86% for BCRX stock, with a simple moving average of -14.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCRX is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is $14.09, which is $8.01 above the current market price. The public float for BCRX is 198.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.80% of that float. On December 27, 2023, BCRX’s average trading volume was 3.82M shares.

BCRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) has surged by 2.36 when compared to previous closing price of 5.94, but the company has seen a 0.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. proof-of-concept data from a phase 1 study, using BCX10013 for the treatment of patients with complement-mediated disorders, is expected in 2024. Oral C2, C5, and Bifunctional inhibitor drugs are also being advanced to treat patients with complement-mediated disorders. Net revenue for Q3 of 2023 came in at $85.7 million, which was a 29.8% year-over-year increase.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BCRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BCRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BCRX Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCRX rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -47.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCRX starting from SANDERS MACHELLE, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.98 back on Jun 15. After this action, SANDERS MACHELLE now owns 25,611 shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,920 using the latest closing price.

Hutson Nancy J, the Director of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,866 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Hutson Nancy J is holding 81,818 shares at $103,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.81 for the present operating margin

+97.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -91.24. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.