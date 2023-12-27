Big Lots Inc (BIG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Big Lots Inc (BIG) has seen a 16.09% increase in the past week, with a 100.77% gain in the past month, and a 83.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.87% for BIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.12% for BIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BIG is at 2.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BIG is $5.60, which is -$2.71 below the current market price. The public float for BIG is 27.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 28.93% of that float. The average trading volume for BIG on December 27, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

BIG) stock’s latest price update

Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG)’s stock price has soared by 7.80 in relation to previous closing price of 7.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-13 that The end of the year brings with it portfolio adjustments, window dressing and tax harvesting. This results in fund managers and investors selling their losers and buying the winners.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $7 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIG Trading at 61.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +90.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG rose by +15.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, Big Lots Inc saw -43.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from McCormick Christopher J, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Dec 01. After this action, McCormick Christopher J now owns 50,733 shares of Big Lots Inc, valued at $75,480 using the latest closing price.

Robins Ronald A Jr, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Robins Ronald A Jr is holding 169,897 shares at $50,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+32.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc stands at -3.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.16. Equity return is now at value -84.65, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Big Lots Inc (BIG), the company’s capital structure generated 271.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 56.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Big Lots Inc (BIG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.