Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Stock Sees a-2.80 Decrease

In the past week, BEAM stock has gone down by -1.78%, with a monthly decline of -0.60% and a quarterly surge of 19.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.67% for Beam Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for BEAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BEAM is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BEAM is 68.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.88% of that float. On December 27, 2023, BEAM’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

BEAM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 29.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that The recent FDA approval of two gene therapies has put the focus on biotechs like EDIT, BEAM and NTLA, which have promising candidates in their pipeline.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $35 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEAM Trading at 15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.42. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -25.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Bellon Christine, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.50 back on Nov 20. After this action, Bellon Christine now owns 82,402 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $305,000 using the latest closing price.

Simon Amy, the Chief Medical Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,448 shares at $18.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Simon Amy is holding 65,469 shares at $64,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-555.61 for the present operating margin

+62.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc stands at -474.54. The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.95. Equity return is now at value -42.01, with -23.76 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.