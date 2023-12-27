BCE Inc (BCE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 38.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that BCE’s subsidiary Bell has acquired 939 spectrum licenses, which will provide it with 100 MHz of 3500 MHz and 3800 MHz cross-band spectrum.

Is It Worth Investing in BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is above average at 21.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BCE Inc (BCE) is $57.29, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for BCE is 911.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCE on December 27, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE’s stock has seen a 1.09% increase for the week, with a -1.02% drop in the past month and a 1.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for BCE Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for BCE’s stock, with a -8.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCE Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.65. In addition, BCE Inc saw -11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+30.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 46.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BCE Inc (BCE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.