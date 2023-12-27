Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BZUN) has plunged by -5.24 when compared to previous closing price of 2.86, but the company has seen a -6.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 6:30 AM ET Company Participants Wendy Sun – Senior Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Vincent Qiu – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arthur Yu – Chief Financial Officer and President of Baozun E-Commerce Sandrine Zerbib – President of Baozun Brand Management Conference Call Participants Alicia Yap – Citigroup Thomas Chong – Jefferies Sophie Huang – CMBI Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Baozun’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BZUN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) is $11.52, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for BZUN is 55.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZUN on December 27, 2023 was 451.55K shares.

BZUN’s Market Performance

BZUN’s stock has seen a -6.55% decrease for the week, with a -4.58% drop in the past month and a -11.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for Baozun Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.78% for BZUN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $7 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BZUN Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Baozun Inc ADR saw -48.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58 for the present operating margin

+73.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc ADR stands at -7.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.24. Equity return is now at value -12.23, with -5.38 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.14. Total debt to assets is 23.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.