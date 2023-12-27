Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (BAOS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BAOS) has increased by 57.97 when compared to last closing price of 3.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 31, 2023 1:30 AM ET Company Participants Zou Jixin – Baosteel Board Director Wu Xiaodi – Baosteel Board Director, General Manager Xie Rong – Baosteel Inc. Board Director Fu Jianguo – Baosteel Vice General Manager Wang Juan – Vice GM of Baosteel and Secretary of Board of Director Wang Juan Distinguish investors and listeners good afternoon. Welcome you to participate in the Baosteel 1H 2023 Results Release.

Is It Worth Investing in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BAOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BAOS is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BAOS is 0.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume for BAOS on December 27, 2023 was 5.36K shares.

BAOS’s Market Performance

BAOS’s stock has seen a 38.49% increase for the week, with a 51.46% rise in the past month and a 12.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.64% for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.59% for BAOS’s stock, with a 5.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAOS Trading at 42.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.88%, as shares surge +37.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAOS rose by +38.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd saw 15.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-996.56 for the present operating margin

-1.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd stands at -982.93. The total capital return value is set at -39.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.55. Equity return is now at value -32.43, with -26.53 for asset returns.

Based on Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (BAOS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (BAOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.