Banc of California Inc (BANC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, BANC stock has gone up by 0.80%, with a monthly gain of 12.12% and a quarterly surge of 15.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Banc of California Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.29% for BANC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) is above average at 7.93x. The 36-month beta value for BANC is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BANC is $16.36, which is $2.48 above than the current price. The public float for BANC is 138.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.07% of that float. The average trading volume of BANC on December 27, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

BANC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has jumped by 2.81 compared to previous close of 13.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Banc of California recently completed its merger with PacWest Bancorp, making it a leading bank in the state of California. The merger allows Banc of California to reduce expenses and optimize its balance sheet by repaying high-cost wholesale funding. The regional bank is a strong choice for dividend investors, with potential for significant dividend growth in the future.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BANC Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +16.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.91. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw -12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Barker James Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Dec 12. After this action, Barker James Andrew now owns 149,680 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $123,228 using the latest closing price.

Rice Joseph J, the Director of Banc of California Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Rice Joseph J is holding 10,000 shares at $126,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc stands at +31.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 10.47, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.