Assessing the Risk and Potential of TJX Companies, Inc.’s (TJX) Stock

The stock of TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has seen a 3.31% increase in the past week, with a 3.13% gain in the past month, and a 5.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for TJX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.44% for TJX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Right Now?

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TJX is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TJX is $101.78, which is $8.99 above the current market price. The public float for TJX is 1.14B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for TJX on December 27, 2023 was 5.30M shares.

TJX) stock’s latest price update

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 91.85. However, the company has seen a 3.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The TJX Companies’ (TJX) off-price model, strategic store locations, impressive brands and fashion products keep it well-placed amid high costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of TJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TJX stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TJX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TJX in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $105 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TJX Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.89. In addition, TJX Companies, Inc. saw 16.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from Herrman Ernie, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $89.06 back on Dec 07. After this action, Herrman Ernie now owns 576,105 shares of TJX Companies, Inc., valued at $1,514,066 using the latest closing price.

Herrman Ernie, the CEO & President of TJX Companies, Inc., sale 35,907 shares at $89.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Herrman Ernie is holding 595,191 shares at $3,206,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for TJX Companies, Inc. stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 25.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.62. Equity return is now at value 65.76, with 13.98 for asset returns.

Based on TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.69. Total debt to assets is 44.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.