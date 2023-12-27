Assessing the Risk and Potential of Manulife Financial Corp.’s (MFC) Stock

The stock of Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has seen a 2.08% increase in the past week, with a 14.83% gain in the past month, and a 21.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for MFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MFC is $30.10, which is $0.03 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.80B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume for MFC on December 27, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 22.12. However, the company has seen a 2.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Dividend growth stocks can provide reliable cash flows and long-term wealth to income investors. In this monthly publication, we screen dividend stocks based on safety, growth, and consistency, which are important for income investors. The five dividend stocks we are touching on today are Altria, Philip Morris International, Manulife Financial Corp., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and NETSTREIT Corp.

MFC Trading at 15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.76. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw 24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp. stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 10.41, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.