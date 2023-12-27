Aspira Women’s Health Inc (AWH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aspira Women’s Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH) has jumped by 16.96 compared to previous close of 2.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Nicole Sandford – President and Chief Executive Officer Torsten Hombeck – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ben Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Aspira Women’s Health Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspira Women’s Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AWH is 5.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWH on December 27, 2023 was 39.09K shares.

AWH’s Market Performance

AWH’s stock has seen a 27.55% increase for the week, with a 4.32% rise in the past month and a -36.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for Aspira Women’s Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.17% for AWH’s stock, with a -19.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AWH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AWH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on January 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AWH Trading at -13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWH rose by +27.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Aspira Women’s Health Inc saw -32.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWH starting from Sandford Nicole, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.36 back on Dec 06. After this action, Sandford Nicole now owns 58,703 shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc, valued at $16,800 using the latest closing price.

Merchant Minh Hoang, the Secretary & General Counsel of Aspira Women’s Health Inc, sale 980 shares at $3.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Merchant Minh Hoang is holding 0 shares at $3,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-379.84 for the present operating margin

+52.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspira Women’s Health Inc stands at -365.16. The total capital return value is set at -137.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.63. Equity return is now at value -397.49, with -128.24 for asset returns.

Based on Aspira Women’s Health Inc (AWH), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 22.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aspira Women’s Health Inc (AWH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.