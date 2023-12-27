Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASXC is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASXC is 259.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.75% of that float. On December 27, 2023, ASXC’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) has surged by 9.14 when compared to previous closing price of 0.33, but the company has seen a 25.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Every now and then, speculation – within carefully defined limits – may be appropriate, which brings us to the case for medical robotics stocks to buy. Sure, you can gamble on just about anything these days and a non-zero probability exists for their upside.

ASXC’s Market Performance

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) has experienced a 25.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.74% rise in the past month, and a 39.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for ASXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.85% for ASXC’s stock, with a -15.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASXC Trading at 42.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +32.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC rose by +25.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2835. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc saw 2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Starling William N JR, who purchase 18,134 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Dec 14. After this action, Starling William N JR now owns 39,134 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc, valued at $5,078 using the latest closing price.

Starling William N JR, the Director of Asensus Surgical Inc, sale 18,134 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Starling William N JR is holding 0 shares at $5,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1063.40 for the present operating margin

-162.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc stands at -1066.19. The total capital return value is set at -53.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.24. Equity return is now at value -98.72, with -79.33 for asset returns.

Based on Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.27. Total debt to assets is 4.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.