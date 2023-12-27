Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ACHR is also noteworthy at 2.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACHR is 183.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.68% of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on December 27, 2023 was 5.26M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) has increased by 0.16 when compared to last closing price of 6.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that If you’re searching for future mobility stocks to buy now, look no further. The catalysts pushing the development of future mobility stocks forward are clear.

ACHR’s Market Performance

ACHR’s stock has risen by 0.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.56% and a quarterly rise of 34.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for Archer Aviation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.29% for ACHR’s stock, with a 41.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.40. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc saw 245.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Perkins Tosha, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $6.77 back on Dec 15. After this action, Perkins Tosha now owns 212,014 shares of Archer Aviation Inc, valued at $135,484 using the latest closing price.

MISSAN ANDY, the Chief Legal Off. & Secretary of Archer Aviation Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $6.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MISSAN ANDY is holding 281,562 shares at $79,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -96.39, with -75.47 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.