Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ: AMTI) has decreased by -14.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-14 that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ: AMTI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.44.

The public float for AMTI is 28.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMTI on December 27, 2023 was 396.85K shares.

AMTI’s Market Performance

AMTI stock saw an increase of 12.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 59.98% and a quarterly increase of 49.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.03% for Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.28% for AMTI’s stock, with a 3.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AMTI Trading at 46.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.82%, as shares surge +57.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI rose by +12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2164. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc saw -37.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Mahmood Tahir Ph.D., who sale 286,320 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Nov 22. After this action, Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. now owns 484,738 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, valued at $46,785 using the latest closing price.

Cross Shawn, the CEO & Chair of the Board of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, sale 110,802 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Cross Shawn is holding 545,499 shares at $18,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

Equity return is now at value -158.05, with -103.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.