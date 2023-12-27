Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is 20.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is $165.12, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for AMAT is 826.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On December 27, 2023, AMAT’s average trading volume was 5.69M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.38 in relation to its previous close of 162.05. However, the company has experienced a 2.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-23 that As the world hurtles into an era teeming with technological innovation, the semiconductor industry stands at the forefront of this revolution. In 2024, three juggernauts emerged as pioneers, reshaping the technology landscape.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT’s stock has risen by 2.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.27% and a quarterly rise of 22.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.64% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 20.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $185 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAT Trading at 11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.72. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 68.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 23,228 shares at the price of $162.45 back on Dec 22. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 190,972 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,773,389 using the latest closing price.

Hill Brice, the SVP, CFO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $150.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Hill Brice is holding 106,023 shares at $150,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.66 for the present operating margin

+46.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.92. The total capital return value is set at 37.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.28. Equity return is now at value 48.04, with 23.87 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 36.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.84. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.