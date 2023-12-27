Antero Resources Corp (AR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Antero Resources Corp (AR) by analysts is $31.78, which is $8.84 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 277.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On December 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AR was 5.02M shares.

AR) stock’s latest price update

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.70relation to previous closing price of 22.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Antero Resources Corporation has removed hedges due to declining rig count. The market assumes oversupply will continue, creating a contrarian investment opportunity as the industry decreases supply. The risk of a colder-than-normal winter could lead to a spike in natural gas prices and company profits, but the market is not factoring in this possibility.

AR’s Market Performance

Antero Resources Corp (AR) has seen a 2.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.71% decline in the past month and a -5.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for AR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.55% for AR’s stock, with a -5.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AR Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.30. In addition, Antero Resources Corp saw -25.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Pearce Sheri, who sale 3,460 shares at the price of $29.92 back on Nov 02. After this action, Pearce Sheri now owns 105,596 shares of Antero Resources Corp, valued at $103,523 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Michael N., the of Antero Resources Corp, sale 150,000 shares at $21.07 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Kennedy Michael N. is holding 941,832 shares at $3,160,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corp stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 37.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corp (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Antero Resources Corp (AR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.