Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) is above average at 9.58x. The 36-month beta value for TPR is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TPR is $40.50, which is $2.89 above than the current price. The public float for TPR is 228.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of TPR on December 27, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

The stock price of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has jumped by 1.51 compared to previous close of 37.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Tapestry (TPR) is constantly making great moves to offer a seamless customer experience.

TPR’s Market Performance

TPR’s stock has risen by 4.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.99% and a quarterly rise of 33.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Tapestry Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.45% for TPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPR Trading at 22.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.39. In addition, Tapestry Inc saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.70 for the present operating margin

+70.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc stands at +14.05. The total capital return value is set at 21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.87. Equity return is now at value 40.06, with 13.16 for asset returns.

Based on Tapestry Inc (TPR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.12. Total debt to assets is 46.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Tapestry Inc (TPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.