Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) is above average at 2.54x. The 36-month beta value for PXS is also noteworthy at 0.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PXS is 5.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of PXS on December 27, 2023 was 48.61K shares.

PXS) stock’s latest price update

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.54 in comparison to its previous close of 4.59, however, the company has experienced a 6.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Eddie Valentis – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Henry Williams – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day and welcome to the Pyxis Tankers Conference Call to discuss the Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

PXS’s Market Performance

PXS’s stock has risen by 6.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.42% and a quarterly rise of 10.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Pyxis Tankers Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.37% for PXS’s stock, with a 4.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PXS Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXS rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Pyxis Tankers Inc saw -11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.47 for the present operating margin

+37.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pyxis Tankers Inc stands at +22.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.88. Equity return is now at value 33.64, with 14.52 for asset returns.

Based on Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 51.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.