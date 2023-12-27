Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ORMP)

The 36-month beta value for ORMP is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ORMP is $4.30, which is $0.99 above than the current price. The public float for ORMP is 35.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ORMP on December 27, 2023 was 187.28K shares.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ORMP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-04 that Penny stocks under $5 to watch this week. The post Best Penny Stocks To Buy Today?

ORMP’s Market Performance

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ORMP) has experienced a -0.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.46% drop in the past month, and a -18.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for ORMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for ORMP’s stock, with a -22.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORMP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ORMP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ORMP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORMP Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORMP fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc saw -82.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORMP starting from Mayer Arie, who purchase 3,800 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Apr 04. After this action, Mayer Arie now owns 26,809 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, valued at $8,398 using the latest closing price.

Mayer Arie, the Director of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, purchase 5,009 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Mayer Arie is holding 23,009 shares at $11,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1501.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc stands at -1352.61. The total capital return value is set at -30.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.22. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -8.27 for asset returns.

Based on Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ORMP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -29.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ORMP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.