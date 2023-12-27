Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Opthea Limited ADR (OPT)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

OPT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of OPT on December 27, 2023 was 7.84K shares.

OPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Opthea Limited ADR (NASDAQ: OPT) has increased by 11.12 when compared to last closing price of 2.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; NASDAQ:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announced an oral presentation featuring sozinibercept (OPT-302) which will be presented at the annual FLORetina Congress being held November 30 to December 3, 2023, in Rome, Italy.

OPT’s Market Performance

Opthea Limited ADR (OPT) has experienced a 17.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.70% rise in the past month, and a 64.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for OPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.78% for OPT’s stock, with a -4.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OPT Trading at 35.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPT rose by +15.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Opthea Limited ADR saw -47.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138647.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Opthea Limited ADR stands at -131469.74. The total capital return value is set at -729.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -693.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,041.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Opthea Limited ADR (OPT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.