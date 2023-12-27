Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oblong Inc (OBLG)

The 36-month beta value for OBLG is also noteworthy at 3.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OBLG is 14.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume of OBLG on December 27, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

OBLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) has increased by 23.46 when compared to last closing price of 0.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-22 that Penny stocks offer investors the chance to get in on the ground floor of small companies with growth potential. They also offer high-volatility trading opportunities daily that can see huge moves of 100% or more.

OBLG’s Market Performance

Oblong Inc (OBLG) has experienced a 12.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.31% drop in the past month, and a -55.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.53% for OBLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.50% for OBLG’s stock, with a -80.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OBLG Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG rose by +12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1729. In addition, Oblong Inc saw -88.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBLG starting from ADELMAN JASON T, who sale 52,191 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Oct 24. After this action, ADELMAN JASON T now owns 0 shares of Oblong Inc, valued at $9,655 using the latest closing price.

Meredith Deborah Jean, the Director of Oblong Inc, sale 7,373 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Meredith Deborah Jean is holding 0 shares at $10,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.06 for the present operating margin

-6.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oblong Inc stands at -400.68. The total capital return value is set at -58.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.43. Equity return is now at value -76.41, with -57.09 for asset returns.

Based on Oblong Inc (OBLG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Oblong Inc (OBLG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.