Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Know Labs Inc (KNW)

The 36-month beta value for KNW is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KNW is $4.00, which is $3.56 above than the current price. The public float for KNW is 54.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of KNW on December 27, 2023 was 502.38K shares.

KNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW) has dropped by -24.42 compared to previous close of 0.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -37.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE:KNW ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jordyn Hujar – Chief of Staff Ron Erickson – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pete Conley – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Know Labs Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

KNW’s Market Performance

Know Labs Inc (KNW) has seen a -37.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.30% gain in the past month and a 24.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.65% for KNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.85% for KNW’s stock, with a -42.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KNW Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.62%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNW fell by -37.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5640. In addition, Know Labs Inc saw -72.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNW starting from Takesako Ichiro John Paul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 31. After this action, Takesako Ichiro John Paul now owns 20,000 shares of Know Labs Inc, valued at $6,601 using the latest closing price.

Takesako Ichiro John Paul, the Director of Know Labs Inc, sale 8,500 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Takesako Ichiro John Paul is holding 27,500 shares at $7,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNW

The total capital return value is set at -147.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.30. Equity return is now at value -224.73, with -138.84 for asset returns.

Based on Know Labs Inc (KNW), the company’s capital structure generated 77.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Know Labs Inc (KNW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.